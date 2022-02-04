Captain Smart’s arrest a set up to digress from important issues – Onua TV/ FM

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain was unlawfully detained, Onua TV/ FM



Captain was arrested because of an order from above, Onua TV/ FM



Captain Smart would prove his innocence when he returns to court, Onua TV/ FM



The management of Onua TV/ FM has said the arrest of their morning show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart is a failed set up to digress from important issues.



According to the management, Captain Smart believes that his arrest and detainment by the National Security was unlawful and was done to prevent him from drawing the attention of Ghanaians to current happenings in the country.



A statement issued by the Head of Station of Onua TV/FM, Bismark Nana Apeanti said: “from Management's interactions with Captain Smart so far on this issue, he believes that this was an attempted and failed entrapment to digress from issues begging for attention, which he is known to have vociferously criticized on his TV and radio shows.”



The statement said Captain Smart was detained without any legal justification when he was leaving court after proceedings on the matter of his taking bribe in the name of a Minister.



“After the proceedings in court, Captain Smart was taken to the Ministries Police Station and then National Security officers came for him and sent him to their offices in what they described as "order from above,” the statement said.



The management however noted that the morning show host would prove his innocence when he returns to court on March 3, 2022.



“Captain Smart is going to prove his innocence in court to all charges levelled against him and as a consequence, Management hopes for fair treatment and trial for him and for his DJ,” the statement added.



