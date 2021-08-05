Captain Smart invokes Dr. Nkrumah's spirit through libation at #FixTheCountry demo

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

• Captain Smart has been captured seeking ancestral help to save the country



•The viral video was taken during the #FixtheCountry demonstration held on Wednesday Agust 4, 2021



•The hashtag which began on social media has now morphed into a youth-led movement to protest against the unbearable living conditions of the cuntry



Outspoken and ace broadcaster Captain Smart has been spotted invoking the spirit of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at the #FixTheCountry demonstration.



The demonstration came off on Wednesday, August 4 with a large crowd partaking in the exercise to express displeasure over the increasingly unbearable living conditions in the country.



Social media has, in the past few months, gone frenzy, with the hashtag; #FixtheCountry, which has subsequently become a movement against the seeming successive mismanagement of Ghana.



Captain Smart who joined the protest was captured in a viral video pouring libation to Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



