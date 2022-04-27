Captain Smart in fresh trouble as NMC directs him to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliamentary Affairs ministry given GH¢16 million to spend, Onua FM claims



NMC writes to Onua FM



Your reportage was unethical, unprofessional - NMC to Onua FM



The loud, outspoken host of Onua FM’s Onua Maakye, Captain Smart, has found himself in trouble again, but this time with the National Media Commission (NMC).



In a report by graphic.com.gh, the NMC has directed the broadcaster and his mother station, Onua FM, to retract a publication they made, against the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, as well as the sector minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



This publication is said to have been made on November 24, 2021, alleging among other things that although the ministry was non-existent, it had been given a budgetary allocation of GH¢16 million to spend.



The NMC statement said in part that “At the Complaints Settlement Committee, the station could not substantiate the allegations.”



Additionally, the NMC described the posturing and reportage of the station as unethical and unprofessional.



The NMC has therefore directed that the station apologises for the report, retract and further take down the allegations from all of its platforms.