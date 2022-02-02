Captain Smart granted GH¢50,000 bail

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart charged with extortion



Captain Smart, one other in court



Captain Smart pleads not guilty to the charge of extortion



Captain Smart has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



The controversial radio talk host whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart has also been charged for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman, reports graphic.com.gh.



He is in court with another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, after the former was accused of allegedly extorting money from a Tema-based businessman after allegedly threatening to expose him (businessman) for some shady dealings at the Tema Port.



The report added that when the businessman went to deliver the GH¢50,000 to Captain Smart, Copperfield is alleged to have received it on behalf of Captain Smart.



While in court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Captain Smart pleaded not guilty to two counts of extortion and abetment to extortion.



Martin Kpebu, a lawyer for the broadcaster, told the court that his client had only become a victim of the forces of corruption because he is an anti-corruption crusader.



“When you fight corruption, corruption will fight you,” he told the court.



He argued further that while there was indeed some GH¢50,000 money involved with the businessman, it was only a gift.



“They are now turning round to say the money was extortion. This is entrapment,” he said.