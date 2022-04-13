Captain Smart describes closure of GN Bank as needless

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: Samuel Nana Effah Obeng, Contributor

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has condemned the closure of GN Savings and Loans and has described the move as needless.



Speaking with Philip Adjei on Makosem on Ahomka FM and Ocean 1TV, Captain Smart found it difficult to comprehend why a Ghanaian business mogul like Dr. Nduom, whose companies have employed over five thousand people and has also given loans for governmental projects including roads and other infrastructure, will be made to go through the GN Bank ordeal.



“They are not reasonable, they haven’t paid the loan they took from the man yet they went ahead to close his bank, does this make any sense?” Captain Smart quizzes.



His statement comes at a time when lots of Ghanaians have queried the receiver, Mr. Eric Nana Nipah on the current status of GN Bank assets. Vehicles, generators, and other items belonging to the defunct bank have been spotted in different bushy areas under the mercy of the weather.



Recently, a Ghanaian economist revealed a fundamental reason why the Ghanaian economy finds itself in its current crisis.



Prof. Stephen Adei hinted that “using Ghc1billion to kill nine banks is partly responsible for Ghana’s economic crisis.”



Captain Smart further charged political leaders and chiefs in the Central region to have a unified front to demand what is due them for the region. He described the current state of the region as a political refuse site where any politician dumps just anything in the region for the people, not taking into consideration the actual needs of the people.