Captain Smart defends Kwami Sefa Kayi over Akufo-Addo interview, NPA job

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV’s breakfast show has offered his defence to colleague journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi who has been the subject of criticism after his interview with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Captain Smart maintained on his show that Kwami Sefa Kayi asked the appropriate questions during the interview and cannot be blamed for President Akufo-Addo’s responses.



“Kwami asked the right question, it’s the president who did not understand the question. He was careful asking that question. A white man taught us that there is no useless question but there is always a stupid answer. I’m not insulting the president, I’m only quoting what I was taught,” he said.



Captain Smart also insisted that Kwami Sefa Kayi should be given the benefit of the doubt as his appreciation of the Twi language may not be firmly rooted.



Captain Smart said that the countenance of Kwami Sefa Kayi during President Akufo-Addo’s jab to the Aflao chief could be due to his struggles with the Twi language.



Captain Smart said if seats were to be swapped and he was the interviewer, he would have impressed on the president to apologize.



“I’m assuming senior doesn’t understand Twi. I’m assuming because I will never allow anyone to show disrespect to a king or queen from my region.



Another issue that has earned Sefa Kayi criticism in recent months is his appointment as a board member of the National Petroleum Authority.



The ace broadcaster was in August appointed as one of nine members of the new NPA board.



Following the appointment, Kwami Sefa Kayi has been criticized heavily for accepting the offer to be a board member of NPA.



But Captain Smart believes that the concerns are misdirected and coming place of envy’



He explained that Kwami Sefa Kayi’s destiny is what has been reflected in the appointment handed him by President Akufo-Addo.



“When Kwami Sefa Kayi started hosting morning shows, I was in JHS so I call him senior. If you insult him and I hear, I will fire back. Everyone has his destiny. His destiny is to be in the journalism profession for ages.



“Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Suhuyini’s destiny is to use the platform and end up as MPs and Ministers. Kwame’s destiny is to be a journalist and rise to become a board member. Stop acting foolish. Allow him to enjoy his post because if he was your brother, you’d be great. He is my senior and I will never allow you to insult him."