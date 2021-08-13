Captain Smart could be sanctioned for pouring libation at #FixTheCountry demonstration - Council

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Chief Priest of Ga Traditional Council, Wumo Nai, has educated the public that pouring of libation is in the arms of the Wulomo or anyone among the priesthood appointed to do so whenever the need be.



He spoke in a telephone interview with Rainbow Radio International following a decision by the Ga Traditional Council to summon organizers of the Fix The Country demonstration that took place in Accra on 4th August 2021.



One of the demonstrators, Godsbrain Kojo Smart (Captain Smart) was reported to have poured libation, following which another pressure group, Fixing The Country included in its petition to the council that organizers of the demonstration should be asked to answer why such an act would take place during the demonstration.



In the instance where someone who is not known for pouring libation does so, the council, according to Nai Wulomo, would analyze what could prompt someone to do so for necessary sanctions to apply.



Captain Smart was spotted pouring libation in the bid to invoke Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



According to the opinionated media personality, he wanted the late Kwame Nkrumah to transfer his wisdom to Ghana’s current and future leaders.



But the traditional priest says the pouring of libation is reserved for the traditional priests in the region and persons who violate such practices could be sanctioned by the Traditional Council.



