Captain Smart bribery saga: I have written to CID on swift prosecution - Roads Minister

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Captain Smart facing charges relating to corruption



Roads Minister vows to fight detractors via the courts



CID report exonerates Minister, 'implicates' Captain Smart<>



Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways has disclosed that he has given his full backing to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to start prosecution into an alleged bribery case he is mentioned in.



The Minister said on Oman FM that he had through his lawyers written to the CID to prosecute the matter that involves journalist Captain Smart and a businesswoman who alleged she had sought to bribe the Minister through Captain Smart.



Amoako-Attah petitioned the CID in August last year to probe the allegation first made on Net2 TV, the outfit released a January 13, 2022 report exonerating the Minister and announcing that Captain Smart will be prosecuted on corruption-related charges.



“If you look at the CID’s conclusion, they are ready to pursue prosecution. Just yesterday, my lawyers have written to CID HQ that we are looking forward to prosecution, they should go to court.



“That is where all parties [Captain Smart and the businesswoman] have another opportunity to clear their names. So that is the matter,” he stated while speaking personally for the first time on the matter.



He also explained that despite the headache that the defamatory claim caused him at different levels, he had opted to refrain from commenting till after the CID had completed their investigation.



The Police CID via an official statement earlier this week said they will press charges relating to defrauding by false pretences and accepting and giving bribes to influence a public official against the journalist.



The issue relates to an allegation that started last year on Net2 TV, that a businesswoman had approached Captain Smart with the view of him helping her influence the Minister over a land that she was interested in.



