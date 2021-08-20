Captain Smart boasts of his intimate past with Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Onua FM presenter Captain Smart has revealed that he has previously had very close relations with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Mahamadu Bawumia.



Smart who is currently an avowed critic of the New Patriotic Party, which he insists he is a member of, adds that despite sacrifices for the party, his suspension from Angel Broadcasting Network was orchestrated by big wigs.



He disclosed earlier this week - on the August 16 edition of his Onua Morning Show - that the 'political' suspension that led to his exit from the station was due to pressure on the networks CEO, Kweku Oteng, by persons in government.



Adding that his relation with the president dated back to 1995 during the Kume Preko anti-government demonstration whiles with the vice president he interfaced with him a lot in 2012.



"I used to hold President Akufo-Addo's water in Cape Coast, I carried a catapult with 17 stones behind him during the Kume Preko march (which took place in 1995).



He continued: "When NDC won the stolen election in 2012 and the NPP, our party, went to court, Bawumia met me one-on-one and gave me details, someone is sitting on a certain network speaking nonsense.



"When I was with Bawumia and he was giving me information on the election petition where where you? Stop talking nonsense. Because of the election petition, I was chased from Buokrom and I had to go and rent at Sereso.



Smart said his suspension letter from ABN alleged that disciplinary action had been taken against him for insulting the president, his vice, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and immediate past Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, allegations he flatly denied.



He added that if anyone provides any shred of evidence that he insulted any of them between June 2020 - June 2021, he would resign from his current job at Onua TV.