Capt. Kojo Tsikata (rtd) is dead

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Dayi MP has announced the demise of Kojo Tsikata



He posted the news on his Twitter page on Saturday, November 20



The cause of his death is unknown



Former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Kojo Tsikata, has died.



The cause of his death is, however, unknown.



Member of Parliament of South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor confirmed the news by announcing the death of Mr Tsikata on Twitter.



While pouring in his tribute, he said, "BREAKING NEWS!!! News is that Ghana’s Greatest Intelligence & Counter-intelligence mind ever, Capt. (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata has just passed away. The world is a stage indeed..... Fare thee well, uncle...."



