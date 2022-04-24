Cape North MP, NPP Youth Organiser pay tribute to Robert Amissah

Politics of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

Information gathered this morning has it that the central Regional Communication Director, Robert Amissah has kicked the bucket yesterday night.



Popularly called Staga, he is known to be a very vociferous communicator for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and has been the Regional Communication Director and domiciled in Cape Coast.



His death has sent shock waves down the spine of the political class in Cape Coast, especially the NPP fraternity and among media circles as well. Some members of the National Democratic Congress have equally been taken aback by the sudden demise of Staga.



Information gathered indicates that he passed on at the Biriwa Urban Clinic yesterday. The actual cause of death is unknown and yet to be ascertained medically.



When the news of his death broke, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku speaking to this author, shared that "even though Staga has been an ardent critic of my activities since I became the MP (although it edged me on to want to do more) I'm highly devastated at the news of his sudden death. I remember we engaged on some communication banter on Centre Stage on GBC Radio Central concerning Ameen Sangari revamp."



"I never had the opportunity to meet him personally but, his style of communication even though unfair sometimes to me, I'm highly shocked at the news of his passing. Staga, fare thee well and may you find your balance in the spiritual real."



Speaking to the Cape Coast North Constituency Youth of the Organiser of the NPP who is now aspiring to be the Organizer, he sorrowfully noted that "Four guys were picked and groomed to be giants in communication in the Central Region by Hon Kwamena Duncan and Mr. Tekyie Mensah to help the party's communication in the region. These guys were Anthony Arku-Korsah, Robert Amissah (staga),Ato Sam and Berima Sampson.



Staga contested and won the position of Assistant Secretary in Cape Coast North and was subsequently appointed to the region as the Regional Communications Director. He has held this position until his demise. He related with party faithfuls in a peaceful manner and people love him for his way of selling the party to the world."



The Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam



Constituency Secretary for the NPP, Noah Asenso has also penned down some few words for Robert Amissah "I have received with shock the news of the demise of Robert Amissah aka Staga, the Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Central Region.



Staga, was the Assistant Secretary for Cape Coast North when I was the Chairman of the Constituency Secretaries in the Central Region when we were in opposition. I was happy when he was elevated to the position of the Regional Communications Officer".



Kwaku Noah added "I worked under him as a member of the Regional Communications team for Central Region and executed all his assignments. My last encounter with my Regional Boss was only yesterday, 22nd April 2022 as the Secretary of the Constituency Elections Committee.



Kobena, I had wanted to write plenty but that wouldn't bring you back.

I have suspended my campaign for today, Saturday, 23rd April, 2022 on honour of my brother and friend Robert Amissah. Staga, may your soul find peace with your maker. Indeed, nobody knows tomorrow!"



Robert Amissah was appointed as the Central Regional Communication Director of the NPP in 2017. He is survived by a wife and three kids. Until his sudden demise yesterday, he served the party well to the best of his ability and we all wish him a peaceful eternal rest. Damirifa Due.