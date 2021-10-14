Cape Coast road has become the devil’s triangle – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Allotey Jacobs believes the STC has the potential to stop accidents on the Accra-Cape Coast highway



• The former NDC executive has bemoaned the spate of accidents recorded on the road



• The Cape Coast road has over the years witnessed several accidents leading to various numbers of deaths



Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, has lamented the spate of accidents recorded on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.



According to the former Regional Chairman, the road owing the carelessness of some drivers has become what he says is the “devil’s triangle” costing dozens of lives each year.



However, in his view, the best opportunity to deal with accidents on the Accra-Cape Coast highway lies in the state transport company, State Transport Corporation (STC).



He thus urged STC to ensure their operations are expanded to increase the number of trips to and from Cape Coast.



“There should be Cape Coast trips for mornings, evenings, and afternoons because the Cape Coast-Accra road has become the devil’s triangle and the only transport company that can save us is the STC,” he said.



Meanwhile, the STC is set to open a new terminal at Pedu Junction opposite the University of Cape Coast.



The terminal according to the Managing Director of the STC, Nana Akomea would be the prettiest and the most exciting STC terminal.



Nana Akomea who was appointed Managing Director by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has engineered a lot of progress for the state-owned company.



Watch video below:



