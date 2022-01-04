Cape Coast residents pray that government redeems airport promise

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Some residents in Cape Coast have expressed optimism that the Government will redeem its promise of building an airport in the area.



With much anticipation they said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not renege on that promise for the people of the Central Region in 2022.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Richmond Hills, a banker, said it was his expectation that Cape Coast would see massive development, beginning with the construction of the airport.



That, he envisaged, would be an opportunity for businesses to boom and ensure networking and socialisation with people from around the globe.



On his personal plans for 2022, he said he looked forward to marrying and starting his building project.



Mr Ebenezer Rockson, a hospital administrator, told the Ghana News Agency that Cape Coast lacked vibrant economic activities because of the few corporate organisations there and was hopeful that more factories would be built for job creation.



He expressed the belief that government would give Oguaa residents a reason to smile in 2022, by constructing the airport to liven up the municipality and retain the trust people had in the New Patriotic Party.



Mrs Faustina Adom Adeziwa, a receptionist, said investment was key in sustaining the development of the metropolis adding that it would take the President’s fulfilled promises to see such growth.



“I believe when eventually we have the airport, more tourists would definitely be wooed since Cape Coast is the hub of tourism,” she said.



On her 2022 resolution, she said she was expecting a reunion with her family and associate more with friends while building good business relations for better prospects.



Mr Fokuo Anim Agyei, a trader, said it was part of his plans to get to know God better, quit politics and have a fresh start of life.



“I want to forget completely about politics, it’s not really worth it, I want to focus on God, go to church, forgive easily and prioritise my family,” he said.