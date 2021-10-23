Cape Coast harbour gaffe: Stop making fanciful, unrealistic promises - Politicians told

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Mr. Boakye Yiadom has urged politicians to stop making fanciful promises and focus on realistic policies that will help transform the lives of the people they want to serve.



He said when drafting political party manifestos, the parties must desist from promises they cannot keep, promises that are not achievable and focus on ones that can be implemented.



He was responding to President Akufo-Addo’s gaffe on the party’s promise to construct a harbour at Oguaa in the Central Region and his denial of same and later his apology.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that he made a mistake in his comment regarding the construction of a harbour in Cape Coast.



In a recent interview on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM, he denied that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had made any commitment to undertake the said infrastructural project in the region.



But in an interview on Accra based Peace Fm, he admitted he made a mistake.



“Let me just confess it. I made a mistake,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on Thursday.



He added, “Presidents are human after all, we are not supermen. We make mistakes.”



The analyst asked the residents to forgive the President just like asked since he had admitted his mistake.



However, he questioned why the party failed to do a thorough job in knowing that a harbour at Ogua was not viable.



”Our partisan politicians should be mindful of their campaign promises. My advice to them is to look at priorities. The question is before the NPP was making that promise, were they not aware that there harbours in Elmina and Takoradi?



"Why did they put it in the manifesto? Was it just a political talk? Next time when drafting their manifestos, they should prioritize what Ghanaians want. Even if the priorities are less and can be achieved, it would be far superior than the several promises they cannot keep,” he added.