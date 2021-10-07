Cape Coast daylight robbery: All you need to know

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Another month and another daylight robbery incident in a regional capital, this time it was in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast.



GhanaWeb compiles the facts so far gleaned from the latest daylight robbery incident the Ghana Police Service has to deal with.



Where and how the attack took place?



The attack took place on Tuesday, October 5, according to a 3news.com report. It happened specifically at the Coronation Junction in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.



The victim has been identified as a 73-year-old businessman, Mensavi Amuzuglo, who had been trailed by his assailants when he left a bank after cashing a yet to be disclosed sum of money.



The assailants, numbering four, were on motorbikes and accosted him when he entered a hardware shop where he is believed to have visited to buy building materials.



Amuzuglo sustained an injury to the leg after he was shot by one of the robbers when he sought to prevent them from taking his money, the 3news report added.



He is currently on admission at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital and is responding to treatment, the police have confirmed.



Police announce bounty



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional Police Comand, Irene Oppong, in a press briefing yeaterday (October 6) asked the general public to remain calm and go about their activities.



She said the police were aggressively pursuing the assailants and had placed a 50,000 cedis bounty on information leading to their arrest.



“We also have a booty of GH¢5,000 as a reward for anyone who will give credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.



“Again, the Command wants to assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm, security situation is good and we have strategized to help us to get the perpetrators arrested.



“Everybody can freely go about his or her duty and the assurance is that we will continue to protect as it is the mandate of the Service.”



Recent daylight robberies



Achimota robbery



On September 20, 2021, on a hot afternoon, a robbery syndicate tailed a woman from a bank in Abeka in Accra and managed to rob her of an estimated amount of GH¢29,000.



The robbers who are on the run chased the woman and robbed her at a traffic stop in Achimota.



A video of the incident emerged two days ago, and it was chilling to view how the operation was conducted in less than 180 seconds. An innocent life was lost in the process.



Man shot in robbery attack at Kwashieman



Three days after the Achimota incident, another one was recorded at Kwashieman. GhanaWeb reported the story of how a man was shot in a daylight robbery operation close to a Bank of Africa branch at Kwashieman.



The suspects, per GhanaWeb sources, robbed the victim of a huge sum of money he withdrew from the above-mentioned bank.



The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.



Daylight robbery at Weija



Another daylight armed robbery incident was recorded at Sampa Valley near Weija barrier, a suburb in Accra on Friday, October 24, 2021.



The robbers who were four in number where on two different bikes. According to an eye witness, the robbers used an AK47 and fired warning shots at the crime scene.



The robbers who hid their face with their crash helmets intercepted a white vehicle where they robbed the victims of their possession in a sack.



An amateur video intercepted by GhanaWeb showed the robbers forcefully taking the booty from the victims and fleeing the scene while firing warning shots.



Robbery at Tema



News portal mynews reports of a robbery incident in the early hours of September 24, 2021 on the Tema motorway.



The report states that, two gun-wielding armed robbers ambushed a man in traffic and took from him whatever they could.



Multiple gunshots were fired by the robbers to scare away people and ensure that their operation was a success.