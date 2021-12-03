Cape Coast celebrates 37th National Farmer's Day

Regional News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: GNA

All is set for the climax of the 37th National Farmers' Day celebration in the ancient city of Cape Coast in the Central Regional capital.



It will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and the Ghana Cocoa Board.



This year's celebration is themed: “Planting for food and jobs: Consolidating food systems in Ghana” and will be graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Guest of honour, and Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area as chairman.



About 157 farmers and fishermen will be honoured.



The 2021 National Best Farmer will receive a two-bedroom apartment at a preferred location of the winner.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), officially opened the celebration with a colourful Agricultural Fair and Trade Exhibition at the Adisadel School Park in the historic City of Cape Coast on Monday.



The agricultural sector accounts for at least 20 percent of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs about 60 percent of the population through various agriculture value chain.



Activities for the National Farmers' Day started from Sunday, November 28, 2021, with a week-long agricultural exhibition and trade fair and the Farmer Market initiative, where farmers presented their produce directly to consumers at the Adisadel College Park, the venue for the celebration.



The agricultural fair and exhibition saw all 16 regions showcasing their rich culture, agriculture produce, farming products and machinery.



The grand durbar will be attended by farmers, fisherfolks, traditional rulers, policy-makers, researchers, the diplomatic community and the public.



The first Ghana Farmers' Day was instituted in 1985 by the Provisional National Defense Council. Hitherto, the Agriculture Ministry organized annual "Agric show".



The country suffered severe droughts in the early 1980s, which negatively impacted crop yields.



Ghana, which was largely dependent on the farmers to feed the nation, faced starvation and malnutrition. On the economic front, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also suffered immensely.



However, the drought ended in 1984 and the country slowly recovered, recording an impressive 30 per cent growth in the industry.



The fisheries also flourished at the time. In order to recognize the plight and hard work of all Ghanaian farmers and fishermen, the then government decided to hold an annual Ghana Farmer's Day.