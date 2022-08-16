Cape Coast-based Youtuber builds library for Afrangua Basic School

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

A Cape Coast-based Youtuber, Ekow Simpson has commissioned an ultra-modern library for Afrangua Basic School in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region.



The facility, which will enable the inhabitants of Afrangua and surrounding communities to access educational materials, has a seating capacity of 150 and is stocked with over 5,000 books.



It was financed through donations at an estimated cost of GHc150, 000.



Mr. Simpson indicated that the facility was put up to reverse the trend of low performance in the pupils and also teach the habit of learning after school hours.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS, he said, improving education in the community has been his major priority and therefore his aim is to bridge the urban and rural education gap.



He said “unlike the urban areas where parents will sit you down and encourage you to learn, we barely see that in the rural communities. I realized that was a gap between those of us here and those in the city. As a staff, we also realize there wasn’t an avenue for our students to study during and after school; as such, we came up with the idea of building a library for the school.”



Mr. Simpson expressed his appreciation to persons who responded to his appeals on YouTube and donated via a GoFundMe account to see the project completed.



Notably, among them he explains were funds from the diaspora to whom he expressed his profound gratitude.



He also commended family, friends in Ghana, and staff for their immense support of the project.