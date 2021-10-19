Cape Coast airport will soon be ready – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated he is committed to ensuring the full establishment of an airport in Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The establishment of an airport in the Central Region was part of the NPP’s 2020 manifesto to enhance transportation in the region.



Speaking during the tour in the region, he said “the commitment to build the Cape Coast Airport is 100% and work is ongoing on it and I think very soon, just as we have seen in Wa, Ho and Sunyani, Cape Coast will also get its own airport,” Citinewsroom.com quoted the president.



Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions by Ghanaians after the president said he never promised to build a harbour in the region.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was addressing the party members in August 2020 said they will establish an airport, harbour to boost tourism and economic activities.



“We will accelerate our investments in roads, railways, and ports. And for the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical that we do that.



“An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast. It’s a real tourism hub. Between Greater Accra and Kumasi and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that is really a hub of economic activities. It is a major growth pole If we put an airport there to drive infrastructural growth”, he promised while reading excerpts of the manifesto.



Ghanaians have been left in shock after Akufo-Addo said his government never pledged to build a harbour during his tour in the region on Monday, October 18.