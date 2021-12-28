Cape Coast Teaching Hospital recognises retirees, awards distinguished staff

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has recognized 14 retirees who worked tirelessly to the success of the facility during their tenure of services at the hospital.



One staff who distinguished himself and two Departments which were distinct in the line of duty were also rewarded.



The awardees received plaques, certificates of recognition, hampers, fridges, parcels, and other items at the maiden Thanksgiving / Carols and Awards ceremony.



Special Retirees Award winners were Dr Joseph Turkson and Dr Alex A.Kwakye.



The Overall long service award went to Mr Isaac Amanquandoh who served from April 1998- May 2021.



Mrs Theresa De-Graft and Mrs Judith Brew were adjudged the long service overall retiree nursing staff.



Short service nursing staff were Mrs Monica Gyepi, Ms Phyllis Ampah Korsah, and Mrs Philomena Acquah.



Supporting retiree staff who were recognized were Mr Francis Gyan, Mr Francis Amankwah, Mr John Mensah, Mr Peter Addae, Mr John Nkrumah, and Senior Support staff Mrs Elizabeth Davidson from March 2014 - June 2021.



For the current staff, only one person, Mr Samuel Opare Anakwa, a driver was awarded.



He received the CEOs Award for Outstanding Personality.



Some departments were also rewarded for their outstanding performances and the Laboratory Department won the Peer Review Award while the Outstanding Entity reward went to Eye Department and Maternal Health Department.



The First Runner Up was OPD/ Polyclinic Sub BMC and Second Runner Up went to the Maternal health sub-BMC.



Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CCTH, said over the years retired staff had not been recognized after their years of dedication and sacrifice hence, the maiden awards which will be expanded in subsequent years.



He said the program formed part of management’s efforts to appreciate the Almighty God’s protection for them throughout the year and also to appreciate varied contributions of individuals, Departments, and Units of the hospital for their collective contribution towards its performance.



Dr Ngyedu reiterated that health care services were, without doubt, the most dedicated vocation on earth, therefore distinguished personalities in the discharge of their duties ought to be rewarded and appreciated.



He said the awards were one of the surest ways to motivate staff to give off their best in taking care of the hospital's clients.



The Covid-19 task team members, the CEO said, needed to be applauded because the year 2020- 21 came with its unique challenges, but the team stood firm to the challenges and worked around the clock with selflessness and dedication.



Dr Ngyedu said a CEO’s Special Awards scheme had been instituted by himself to annually recognize Sub BMCs, departments, units and individuals for their extraordinary performance based on certain criteria set out by him.



The criteria he mentioned included; impact on service delivery, contribution to the visibility of the hospital, the attraction of funding for service expansion, customer focus, and community support.



Others were; commitment to work, selflessness, availability, and presence in all hospital activities, adaptability, team player, and honesty.



He explained that issues of staff welfare and motivation continued to be the top priority of management in spite of the hospital's financial difficulties.



The CEO expressed profound gratitude to various institutions and organizations that supported the hospital materially and financially.



He congratulated the awardees and prayed they continued to work hard for the hospital to reach greater heights in the years ahead.