Cape Coast Stadium unavailable for Ghana's World Cup play-off encounter - NSA

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has said that the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will not be available for the final world cup qualifier between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a letter signed by Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the NSA, it explained that the stadium would be used for this year's Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations billed for March 6, 2022.



"Sir, I respectfully write to inform you of the decision of the State Protocol of the Jubilee House to hold this year's Independence Anniversary Celebrations at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 6, 2022.



"By this letter, the GFA is accordingly informed of this decision and advised to resort to other venues preferably the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium for the March 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



"In view of this, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium would be closed down to sporting activities to enable exterior and beautification works to be done for the Commemoration," the letter said.