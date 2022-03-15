Cape Coast South, North MPs cut sod for Ekon Community Library Project

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan together with Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, opinion leaders, and some party faithfuls on March 14, 2022, cut sod for the commencement of the 21st Century Ekon Community Library Project.



At the sod-cutting programme, Honourable Kweku G. Ricketts-Hagan shared that, the project would be solely funded by him and other stakeholders.



"It is going to an ultramodern library with communities which shall take a year to complete".



According to Ricketts-Hagan, he has a firm belief that the construction of the 21st Century Ekon Community Library would contribute to the improvement of educational outcomes within the community. This can help a lot more benefit from the good schools dotted around the Cape Coast Metropolis.



"There are lots of good schools in Cape Coast and the very reason why our education should improve."



Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku noted that Cape Coast is the citadel of education and he believes that supporting students at the basic level now is very important.



It is for this reason that he also initiated the operation of 2000 desks to ensure that pupils at all the Basic Schools at Cape Coast North can sit comfortably to study.



He hinted that he will soon roll out his operation 700 computers campaign. According to him, these will help build a better foundation.



The elders of Ekon expressed their joy at what their Member of Parliament initiated and hoped that it's completed in due time in order to have their kit and kin gain access to the library.