Cape Coast: Naana Jane takes part in NDC branch elections

Politics of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

2020 Running Mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, went to her Branch at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to cast her vote as part of the party’s Branch Elections.



After voting, the former Educational Minister spent some time to interact with party officials about the ongoing party reorganization process.



During her interaction, Naana Jane observed that the branches were key to winning the 2024 general elections.



She also urged party members and officials to focus on strengthening the branches to position the party well for victory in 2024.