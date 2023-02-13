You are here: HomeNews2023 02 13Article 1713278

General News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Cape Coast Municipal Assembly locks up SSNIT, ECG offices over GH¢140K property rate debt

The Cape Coast Municipal Assembly has closed down the offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The two essential service providers’ offices were closed down for non-payment of property rate amounting to GH¢140,000.

According to the assembly, ECG had not complied since 2021, while SSNIT’s indebtedness dates from 2022.

According to the Cape Coast Municipal Assembly, the offices of the two essential service providers will only be reopened when the companies clear their debts.

Both offices were closed down on Monday, 13 February 2023.

