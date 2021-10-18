Cape Coast Assembly Members accuse EC of fraud during controversial MCE polls

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Assembly Members in Cape Coast have laid blame at the doorstep of the Electoral Commission for the mess that characterized the election of the Metropolitan Chief Executive [MCE] nominee for the metropolis.



Ernest Arthur, the nominee had been rejected twice by the Assembly Members and had only more chance to pull more than half of votes cast.



The president’s nominee who was re-nominated after a double rejection however managed to secure 45 out of 63 votes cast during the final elections which took place over the weekend.



According to reports, during the counting of ballots, an unidentified person snatched some ballot papers which had more of the "No" votes and took to his heels.



Despite the missing papers, the EC went ahead to count the ballot papers which saw the president’s nominee win the elections.



One of the Assembly Members who spoke to JoyNews said, “Somebody snatched some of the ballot papers. We didn’t know the number and what was going on. Everything was messed up. We blame the EC for all this. We also saw the MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan also climbing up. He is not a candidate and has no voting rights.”



Assembly Members want a probe into the matter swiftly as the security personnel at the election center also failed to apprehend the unidentified person who snatched the ballot papers.



