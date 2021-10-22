Cape Coast Airport: Akufo-Addo has no luxury of mistakes – Group

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A Cape Coast-based member of the Economic Fighters League has taken on President Nana Akufo-Addo for claiming he made a mistake in his claim that the governing New Patriotic Party did not promise the people of the Central Region a harbour.



Mr. Abeiku Adams, who advocates the development of the area, says the people of the area will not sit aloof for their birthright to be toyed with by some meticulous politicians in the country.



They noted that the president’s apology on the matter is unacceptable.



He said the president does not have the luxury of making such.



Ahead of the 2020 elections, Vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the running mate to Mr. Akufo-Addo, promised that the NPP was going to build a harbour and an airport in that part of the country.



Mr. Akufo-Addo, however, recently told a radio station in Cape Coast that the party made no promise to build a harbour.



He has subsequently apologized for it when he appeared on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, 21 October 2021.



However, Mr. Adams said such grave mistakes could have national security consequences.



“It is no wonder the president, at a point in time, admitted to being misled in the much-talked-about Ameri power deal”, Mr. Adams said.



As citizens, Mr. Adams said, “we are demanding what is critical for the development of the region”.



He said over the years, there has not been any genuine negotiation for the development of the region.



Mr. Adams made the group’s stance known on the matter when he spoke on Accra-based Asempa FM.



He said the platform on which the president issued the apology to the people of the region was inappropriate.



In his view, the president should return to Cape Coast to render the apology.







