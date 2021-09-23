Capacitate African countries to manufacture vaccine – President Akufo-Addo tells UN

Health News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has called for the pooling of financial resources from all countries around the world to strengthen global health organizations to be more efficient in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said at least 1% of GDP contributions from the various countries to fund organizations like the WHO, can make a whole lot of difference in dealing with the pandemic.



President Akufo-Addo said this in an address at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2021.



“We need to step in the funding of the existing global health organisations. This must include the greater, more predictable base of multi-lateral funding, WHO and Regional Centres of Disease Control which plays the central roles in global health security. It will require dedication and additional 1% of GDP to funding global health. This is an investment in the global public goal not aid. Secondly, we must develop more resilient finances to build back better”, the President said.



President Akufo-Addo, appealed to the UN to help address Africa’s economic crisis, heavily impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. He also asked the global body to focus on investing in African countries dedicated to developing their own vaccines.



”Proceeds to fund vaccines acquisitions and manufacturing, climate and green investment that will safeguard the financial stability of the continent. A part of the redistribution should also have fun. The recapitalization of the African Development Bank to support industrialization, private-sector job creation in the African Continental Free Trade in the city. We must reposition free multilateral organisations and international financial institutions of the United Nations and the G20 to reflect inclusiveness.



Support country investment in global public growth to prepare for future pandemic”, the President said.



President Akufo-Addo, reminded world leaders of the need to defend democracy and constitutional rule, saying, there should be no room for the overthrow of constitutionally-elected governments.



His comments follow the recent coups in Mali and Guinea.