Capabilities are not gender-specific – GIJ’s first female SRC president speaks on her historic feat

The newly-elected President of the Students Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Fati Ali, has said that her election as the first female in that position in the school’s history is a testament that people now reward competence.



She explained that while it appears that a lot more women are breaking existing ceilings that favoured mostly men in the past, what is actually happening is that now, people are only rewarding capable hands, irrespective of their gender.



“To me, it’s not about this new wave of women taking over, but I want to believe that people are now coming to realise that capabilities are not gender-specific; competent is not gender-specific; and that leadership roles are not just for men.



“I’m excited that now, everybody is starting to believe that it is not a thing of being a man or a woman, but a capabilities thing. So, it is about who can do the job best regardless of gender,” she told Etsey Atisu, host of Say It Loud on GhanaWeb TV.



She also expressed hope that, having achieved this feat, she can work together with her other colleagues and the student body to give the school a better image.



AE/OGB