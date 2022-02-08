Canteen Electoral Area gets market complex

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

The Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has handed over a newly constructed market complex and a refurbished slaughterhouse to the chiefs and people of the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the MP said the construction of the market was to facilitate the economic activities of the area and to help open the community to more investment opportunities.



He said he was particular about women empowerment, and the market provides a golden opportunity for the women of the area to expand their businesses and take advantage of the many opportunities in the newly created Savannah Region.



The legislator disclosed that he financed the construction of the market from his personal resources, adding that, he was poised to fulfilling all the pledges he made to the people of the Damongo constituency.



Whilst appealing to the Assemblyman, Chiefs, and people of Canteen to make good use of the market, he said he will soon commission the construction of an ultra-modern library facility for the Canteen Community and that the Damongo-Canteen-Kotito road will soon be awarded for construction.



The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Musah Kusubari commended the MP for augmenting the efforts of the assembly to make life comfortable for the people of Canteen Electoral Area.



He appealed to the Assemblyman, Chiefs, and people of Canteen Electoral Area to take good care of the market and set a day aside as a market day for Canteen.



The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Abraham thanked the MP for the kind gesture.



According to him, the newly commissioned market complex will go a long way to boost the trading activities of the area and open up the vast agricultural potentials of the community.



He disclosed that his office partnered with the Savannah Regional Wing of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) some time ago to conduct a social audit of the needs of the Canteen community and to prioritize them for stakeholder attention.



According to him, after the Community Social Audit durbar, it emerged from the responses of the people that getting a market complex for Canteen was the topmost priority of the community, followed by a library complex to an ultra-modern school complex and then youth and women empowerment among others.



He expressed delight that the first of the priority needs have been achieved, praying stakeholders to give attention to the rest of the needs of the community.



Rockson Bukari Diwura, who spoke on behalf of the Youth Chief of the community expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for giving Canteen a facelift with the provision of the market complex.



He disclosed that the chiefs and people of Canteen since 1965 designated the said location for the construction of a market complex and have since prayed and longed to see a day like this.



He said the gesture by the MP was unprecedented and pledged that the community was going to make good use of the facility so that it leaves to serve its intended purpose.