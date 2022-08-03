Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals

Health News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Some harmful levels of aflatoxins [a family of toxins produced by fungi called Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus] that can cause cancer have been found in samples of ‘Brukina’ and the millet and dairy milk used to prepare it.



This was revealed through a research conducted by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at the University of Ghana and published in the Ghana Medical Journal.



A myjoyonline report indicated that for the research which sought to investigate levels of aflatoxins in the locally-prepared drink, some samples of Brukina were bought from producers in Nima and Ashaiman for a period of 7 months.



In all, some 21 samples were collected from each site.



Scientists found after investigations that 1 sample from Ashaiman and 2 from Nima had unacceptable levels of aflatoxins in them.



Furthermore, 12 samples of dairy milk from Ashaiman and 10 from Nima also contained high levels of aflatoxin above the acceptable limit.



Two other millet samples were found with the cancerous substance from Ashaiman while same was found in 6 samples from Nima.



Toxicologist and lead scientist at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Prof. Regina Appiah-Oppong, commenting on the development urged that farmers and brukina producers are monitored by regulatory agents and educated on good storage practices in order to avoid exposing the public to health risks from consumption of the drink which is popular.



