'Canceling road tolls and bringing e-tax is very regressive' - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who was in Parliament to witness the 2022 Budget presentation said it is regressive to introduce taxes on electronic money transactions while cancelling road tolls, which is a source of livelihood for many disabled citizens.



He however welcomed the idea to tap into property rates.



”Those who have money in difficulties like this, you tax those ones and then, those who can barely make ends meet you give them some…… package, but they are rather doing the opposite so canceling the road tolls and then bringing e-tax is a very regressive move.



"I’m happy that they spoke about the need to tap into the property rate. Of course, that’s a very progressive way of taxing because there is a real estate boom in the economy and many of the properties have not been valued for centuries and so on. It is an area that must be tapped,” according to Mr. Nketia.