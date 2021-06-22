Canadians kidnapping: Don’t send people to me again – State Attorney warns suspect

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Hilda Craig, a senior state attorney, has informed the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court that a group of four people visited her on behalf of Samson Agharlor, the man said to have masterminded the kidnapping of two Canadian ladies.



Agharlor, a Nigerian national and three others are facing charges including unlawful imprisonment of the ladies.



In court on Tuesday, when the matter was called for further cross-examination of 10th Prosecution Witness in the case, the state attorney asked the court to warn the accused person of his behaviour.



According to her, a group of four people came to her office with one said to be called Raymond.



The state attorney said they claimed they were there on behalf of the 1st accused (Aghalor) but she asked them to leave immediately.



EIB Network’s Court correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that she warned the accused never to send anyone to her office in respect of the case and any other case.



She said anything else regarding the case should go through his lawyer.