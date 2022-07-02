Canadian kidnappers trial ends, judgement date to be fixed on July 28

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Hearing of the case in which some four persons are standing trial for kidnapping two Canadian ladies have ended.



This was after the fourth accused person, Yusif Yakubu ended his defence and had been cross-examined.



Following the conclusion of the case, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has since directed the parties to file their written addresses.



The Court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has directed the Prosecution to file its written addresses by July 18.



The defence lawyers are also expected to file theirs by July 27.



The parties are expected back in court on July 28, where the court will fix a date for its judgement.



The four accused persons are: Sampson Aghalor, aka Romeo, a 27-year-old Computer Engineer, Elvis Ojiyorwe, a 27-year-old businessman, Jeff Omarsar, a 28-year-old tiler, both Nigerians and Yusif Yakubu, a resident of Kumasi.



They are standing trial over the alleged kidnapping of two Canadian girls in Kumasi in 2019.



They have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping.



The accused have, however, denied the charges and have been remanded into lawful custody.



Background



The National Security operatives on June 11, 2019, rescued the two Canadians – Luaren Tilley and Bailey Chittey, who were allegedly abducted at the gate of their hostel at Nyiaeso, a Kumasi suburb.



The two were in Ghana to do voluntary work.



The accused persons allegedly kidnapped them in an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town and demanded a ransom of $800,000.



According to the prosecution, they had boarded a car to their hostel at Nhyiaeso behind the Vienna Hotel but were accosted by the accused persons when they arrived at their destination and alighted from the car.



The prosecution said, on June 11, 2019, security operatives arrested Yakibu at his house and he led security officials to arrest Aghalor at Aboabo, also in Kumasi.



The prosecution also said, Orjiyorwe and Omarsa were picked up at Amoam Achaise, whilst they held the victim amidst an exchange of fire.



Orjiyorme and Omarsa also threatened to kill the victims if the security operatives did not retreat.



Amidst the threat, the accused persons were arrested, and the victims rescued.



A search at the crime scene revealed items, including a hand grenade, knives, pistols, and other personal effects of the victims.