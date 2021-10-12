Canada to support OSP fight corruption in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Canada has pledged to support the Office of the Special Prosecutor in Ghana (OSP) to fight against corruption in the country.



The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Kati Csaba gave the assurance when she paid a courtesy call on the Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Agyebeng on Tuesday, October 12.



“Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Kati Csaba has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng. Ms. Csaba has assured the SP of Canada’s willingness to support the OSP in the fight against corruption,” the OSP said in a tweet.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has also pledged to support the OSP fight graft in the country.



Speaking on Koforidua-based Sunrise FM during his thank-you tour of the Eastern Region, he said “If President Akufo-Addo keeps exonerating his appointees engaged in corruption, the act will never stop. The government must take steps to stem corruption in the country".



“We have a new Special Prosecutor. Looking at how he has started his work, we are all hopeful that he will fight corruption…and all of us will support him to do his work.”



