Canada joins the US to launch their own 'Ghanacard' to enhance national identity system and gov't services

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A number of countries in the developed world are now considering implementing a nationwide, biometric identity systems, known in Ghana as the Ghanacard, to combat growing cases of identity fraud and also to enhance government services.



The United States government currently has a bill being considered for the implementation of the National biometric ID, and the latest country to join the US for the implementation of their own Ghanacard is Canada.



Canada’s Federal Government has announced that it is preparing a public consultation on a framework for digital identity.



The government launched its new Digital Ambition 2022 on 5 August this year, setting out what it called “a clear, long-term strategic vision for the Government of Canada to advance digital service delivery, cyber security, talent recruitment, and privacy.”



The new strategy replaces the government’s Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024 and the stakeholder engagement is part of a set of actions set out in the new strategy document, which is composed by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS), and “consolidates previous priorities,” taking into account feedback from its various predecessors.



The page for the ‘Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024,’ meanwhile, has been archived and will not be updated, the Treasury Board says.



The new strategy now focuses on trusted digital identity and the ability of Canadians to prove ID claims more quickly, as identified under priority 2.2, which aims to “build and use secure common solutions for digital service delivery.”



“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for government services to be accessible and flexible in the digital age,” the document reads.



“The next step in making services more convenient to access is a federal Digital Identity Program, integrated with pre-existing provincial platforms.”



The document reiterates a Treasury Board mandate set in late 2021 to work towards a common digital identity platform for public services. It is to that end that the federal government is “launching public consultations on a federally managed digital identity framework,” and “developing a common and secure framework to digital identity.”



A federal Digital Identity Program to deal with online government interactions will also be established.



Canadian officials, including Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, made clear at the recent IdentityNorth summit that the country must step up its implementation of trustworthy digital ID.



Ghana is among a group of a few countries that have fully implemented a biometric national identification system, which has been linked to many government services.