Canada does not intend to shift humanitarian support for Ghana- High C’ssioner

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana Kati Csaba has said her home country does not anticipate shifting its humanitarian assistance to Ghana.



According to her, Canada provides substantial international assistance funding to Ghana every year and in 2020-21, they provided $83.84 million through multiple channels including bilateral, which is the largest including regional and multilateral support.



Speaking to Ras Mubarak on the Real Travel Show, the High Commissioner said, the humanitarian support is intended for life-saving crises.



“We do not anticipate shifting humanitarian assistance for Ghana, which is a separate channel intended for emergency, life-saving support in crises,” she noted.



“In the decades of Canada-Ghana partnership, Canada has been a steadfast partner in Ghana’s journey to meet Ghanaians’ basic needs in areas such as water and sanitation, nutrition and health,” Kati Csaba said.



For instance, she said, “through a partnership with UNFPA Ghana, close to 300,000 adolescent girls, including refugees and girls with disabilities, were able to access available sexual and reproductive health services.”



“We do our best to be responsive to evolving needs. For example, we have provided support to iDE Canada to introduce supply chain innovations in the sanitation and hygiene market to improve the availability and sustained use of affordable and improved latrines. During the COVID pandemic, iDE Canada launched a COVID-19 education radio campaign, translated into 6 of the most common languages, that was rolled out in the country, while 63 public handwashing stations were also installed to prevent the spreading of the virus.”



Areas of focus for Canada



On the evolving shift in focus for Canada when it comes to international assistance and what would be Canada’svareas of focus, she said they are guided by policies.



She added that, “with this policy frame in mind and in close consultation with Ghanaian stakeholders, our team prioritizes programming that supports gender equality, inclusive economic growth, and improved health outcomes, with an increased focus on innovative solutions and climate action considerations.



For example, the High Commissioner said, “recognizing that agriculture is key to Ghana’s economic growth, we invest in climate-smart agriculture throughout the country. Canada works directly with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Local Governance and Rural Development, agricultural colleges, research institutions, and regional and district agricultural units to make sure that farmers have access to quality advice to improve their productivity and increase Ghana’s food self-reliance.”



She explained further that, “the Modernizing Agriculture Program (also known as MAG) has reached 4.9 million smallholder farmers, including 1.9 women farmers, has improved access to agricultural extension services, information and technologies to support in agricultural production in this fiscal year alone. In addition, we work through partners to support specific value chains such as shea, orange-fleshed sweet potato and cocoa, to ensure that farmers (particularly women) can earn sufficient income to break the cycle of poverty for themselves as well future generations.”



Canada-Ghana import, and export trade volumes



Per the data from the Embassy’s website – Canadian exports totalled more than $372.8 million while imports from Ghana reached $102.6 million.



Asked what the target trade volume which seems low compared to other markets, she said she would love to see an increase.







“Ghana is Canada’s fourth largest export destination in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2020, two-way trade between Canada and Ghana totalled 385.5M with exports totalling $280.6M.



“We would love to see this increase, which would require trade diversification in new emerging areas such as clean tech and new technology to enhance efficiency in key sectors for the Ghanaian economy: power, mining, oil and gas,” she noted.



According to her, “Where possible, we are looking to assist in areas identified by the Government of Ghana for industrial growth and self-sufficiency.



“Canada’s export diversification strategy is investing $1.1 billion to create access to new markets by investing in infrastructure to support trade and enhancing trade services for Canadian exporters.



“The High Commission hosts an office of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service. This team focuses on key priority sectors or areas where Canadian companies have already made inroads – mining, infrastructure, energy and education. These are fast evolving to include agriculture, information communication technology (ICT), financial services, health and others as the economic landscape changes to meet the pandemic challenges,” she noted.



*Robust network and data systems*



The High Commissioner said there are Robust networks and data systems that control real threats on the market – especially what Canada exports to Ghana.



“These are things traders could get

from other markets. It may cost a trader less to bring the same things from Europe or the Middle East.



“We are guided by our Feminist International Assistance Policy, which puts the diverse needs of women and girls at the heart of our development assistance efforts,” she noted.



“Canada’s network of trade commissioners worldwide facilitates partnerships with Canadian companies or services offered in countless sectors,” she noted.



“The Trade Commissioner Service at the High Commission works closely with the Ghanaian private sector to

advance and deepen trade ties, to the mutual benefit of our countries.



“This team works diligently to promote institutional collaboration, in tandem with partners like the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, in various sectors who promote collaborative business success stories and bilateral trade between our two countries,” the High Commissioner intimated.



“Canada’s comparative advantage and expertise is facilitated by a robust network and data system, which allows dynamic and resourceful Trade Commissioners to connect the specified market need with Canadian companies, technologies, or education and training opportunities,” she assured.



Prime Minister hopes to see Ghana for himself



On if under her leadership as High Commissioner, Ghana is going to see Justin Trudeau in the country as a gesture to further consolidate its friendship, she offered hope.



“Having met President Akufo-Addo in other forums and having welcomed President Akufo-Addo to Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau is keen to see Ghana for himself, and we hope he will soon.



“In the meantime, it’s clear that Ghana remains very high on the radar of Canada’s top decision-makers.



“Canada’s development minister chose Ghana as his first stop in Sub-Saharan Africa in the role of development minister.



“He visited in March, and had substantive discussions on how Canada could help Ghana reach its goals in health, TVET and other areas,” she explained.





“Canada’s environment minister also chose to make Ghana his first stop in Sub-Saharan Africa. He was here last month (May 2022) and had very good discussions on environmental sustainability and climate action.



“Two Canadian senators and two MPs representing the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association were in Ghana last month (May 2022) as well, meeting with the Speaker, parliamentary committees, civil society and others.



“Given the warm welcome all our high-level visitors receive and the quality of the discussions, I don’t doubt there will be more visits to come,” she assured.



Gender equality



On how they implement the PM’s agenda of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, and the Women Peace and Security in Ghana, she said they are very much committed.



“Canada is deeply committed to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in peace and security, including through the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations, which aims to increase the meaningful participation of uniformed women in UN peacekeeping missions.



“Canada believes that women in the armed forces and police services should have equal access to all opportunities available within their institutions, including deployments to UN peace operations.



“A key to achieving this goal is ensuring a gender perspective is

integrated throughout all aspects of military and police institutions.



“Canada believes that women’s increased participation in UN missions contributes to the diversity of perspectives needed for operational effectiveness.



“Through the Elsie Initiative, Canada established a partnership with Ghana, to support the Ghana Armed Forces in increasing the meaningful participation of military women in UN peace operations. This partnership has included support to the Ghana Armed Forces in conducting a comprehensive assessment of the barriers faced by military women in deploying to peacekeeping operations using a methodology developed for the

Elsie Initiative. The Ghana Armed Forces is the first military institution in the world to have completed this assessment,” the High Commissioner noted.







“Based on these findings, and in collaboration with the Canadian Armed Forces, Canada will provide technical assistance and training to the Ghana Armed Forces to address the barriers identified in its barrier assessment. Canada is currently in discussion with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and its Women, Peace and Security Institute, to help support the Ghana Armed Forces in this endeavour.



“The Elsie Initiative is part of Canada’s National Action Plan on the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda; and its support to the Ghana Armed Forces specifically helps the Ghana Armed Forces contribute to Ghana’s own National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.”



No policy to discourage migration to Canada



On the complaints that on the acquisition of Canadian Visas is a deliberate policy to discourage immigration to Canada, she said there is no such policy



“There is no policy to discourage immigration to Canada. It is quite the opposite: Canada welcomed over 400,000 new permanent residents last year, despite the constraints and pressures created by the pandemic. Canada is set to welcome more than 410,000 new permanent residents in 2022.



“Canada continues to accept applications for individuals who want to visit and study in Canada. Demand fluctuates throughout the year surrounding popular times to visit Canada, such as the summer and end-of-year festivities, which can lengthen processing times. We strongly recommend that applicants submit their applications several weeks ahead of time,” she explained.



“Processing times for both permanent and temporary resident applications are relatively uniform throughout our network. For those interested in knowing more about processing times, application processing times for the various immigration streams are available on the official website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.



“We look forward to welcoming visitors, students, workers and new permanent residents to Canada.”



Canada at Qatar 2022 after 36 years



Asked what it meant to Canadians for making their first appearance in the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup, she said they are proud and that shows Canada is gradually becoming a football nation.



“Yes, the Canadian men’s team has qualified for the first time since World Cup 1986 in Mexico, and Canada is extremely proud. It was especially gratifying to win on home soil, in Edmonton.



“We’re fortunate to have remarkable players on the men’s team, players like Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, and of course Ghana-born Alphonso Davies.



“And let’s not overlook the women. The Canadian women’s team has represented Canada at seven of eight Women’s World Cups, and our women’s team won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.



“Canada is becoming more and more of a soccer nation, and that’s a good thing.”



Asked if there was a chance Canada might want to play Ghana in a friendly ahead of the World Cup, the High Commissioner said, “I would love to see that happen, and I know which team I would be cheering on!”



What to expect in Canada



With The Real Travel Show planning to visit Canada in August, as part of its effort to promote tourism, she said “You should expect a very warm reception and warm weather.”



“Canada is the second-largest country in the world, and we’re blessed with an incredibly varied natural environment and a very diverse population. Canada has everything from expansive national parks with breathtaking plant and wildlife, to cosmopolitan cities with enclaves of cultural traditions from all around the world.



“On the East Coast you can go whale watching, spot some icebergs, visit Green Gables Heritage Place, and eat some of the best lobster in the world.



“In central Canada, there’s the old-world charm of Quebec City, the excitement of Toronto and Montreal and the world-renowned Niagara Falls.



“Moving west, there’s the Alberta Badlands, Vancouver Island, Banff National Park, and much more.



“From our territories in the north, you can see the Northern Lights, take a flight over icefields, go dogsledding or whitewater rafting, or even enjoy a cruise,” she concluded.