Can land borders be reopened please? - John Dumelo to Akufo-Addo

Land borders still unopened since 2020



Reopen Aflao, Elubo, Paga borders, Dumelo to Akufo-Addo



We'll reopen land borders at the right time, Akufo-Addo



Since Ghana recorded its first case of coronavirus, land borders were closed and to date, the situation remains the same.



There have been several calls and agitations from traders, border town neighbours and some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the government to as a matter of urgency reopen the land borders.



The latest to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reopen the land borders is the former parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, John Dumelo wants the Aflao, Elubo, Paga and other borders opened for continuous running of businesses in the country.



"Dear President Nana Addo, respectfully, can the land borders be open[ed] please? Especially Aflao, Elubo, Paga etc. Thank you. #idey4u," his post read.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation on December 15, 2021, noted that the time was not right for land borders to be reopened.



According to him, the decision taken by the government forms part of efforts to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in the country.



He assured the trading community that the borders would be reopened at the opportune time.



