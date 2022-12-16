Can any of you live without a salary? - Minority quizzes as parliament suspends approval of OSP’s budget

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Parliament has suspended the approval of an estimated budget of GH¢129,000,000 for the office of the Special Prosecutor following concerns about the non-payment of 16 months’ salary of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.



Speaking on the floor, the minority leader, Haruna Idrissu, who raised concerns over this development, quizzed if anyone could work and live without a salary.



He added that further probing needs to be done in relation to the office of the Special Prosecutor.



“Office of Special Prosecutor, you put that man there you haven’t determined his condition of service. He hasn’t been paid. Some appointments have been done which raise questions as to whether the board was aware or not. We have to probe further the happenings at the Special Prosecutor. He hasn’t been paid for 16 months, and you are coming to me for a report. Meanwhile, no report has been laid here,” Mr. Iddrisu said.



He, however, urged the government not to lay any report for the judiciary unless the Special Prosecutor’s salary is paid.



“Nobody will lay a report in respect of the judiciary here, unless we have the formal correspondence from President Nana Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Article 179 of his comments on the budget of the judiciary. Stay away from the budget of the judiciary and Special Prosecutor,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, has indicated that the arrears owed to the Special Prosecutor could be paid within one week after an engagement with the Finance Ministry.







