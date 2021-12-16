Can an unvaccinated Ghanaian be prevented from entering his own country? - Baako queries GHS

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed that all unvaccinated Ghanaians and people with residential status returning to the country to mandatorily be vaccinated on arrival.



Additionally, all persons 18 years or above arriving in the country are required to provide evidence of full vaccination for COVID-19.



The directive forms part of a review of the national COVID-19 preventive protocol instituted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to limit the importation of COVID-19 and also prevent a possible rise in cases during the Christmas and New Year festivities.



The government dreads a fourth wave may occur if these new measures are not enforced.



Delivering his submissions on the directive during Wednesday's ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako seeks to find out how the Health Service is going to enforce this new order.



He asked if a Ghanaian national returning to Ghana could be prevented from entering the country on grounds that he or she must be compulsorily vaccinated before being granted a permit into his/her own country.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, he asked; "If a Ghanaian citizen is returning, can you stop him because he has not been vaccinated? Can you; a Ghanaian citizen entering his own jurisdiction?"



Admitting he supports the compulsory vaccination, he however thinks person(s) who may want to try the laws on the directive should be encouraged to do so to bring closure on the mandatory vaccination and its enforcement.



"I believe in the mandatory, compulsory vaccination. I believe in it but it doesn't mean those who feel it's unconstitutional don't have the right to go and challenge it. And I think we should encourage those who are interested in doing that litigation to proceed. I believe so," he said.







