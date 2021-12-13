‘Can a person with bad credit history be trusted to reform a country’s banking system’? – Kofi Amoah asks

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah questions credibility of government officials



Ken Ofori-Atta defaulted on loan repayment to UT bank, Amoabeng book



UT bank was collapsed over insolvency issues



Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah, has questioned the credibility of persons handling Ghana’s economy.



According to him, a number of factors such as the credit history and resolve to service debt owed must be thoroughly probed and questioned before such persons are hand key responsibilities.



Reacting to a news article revealing how the current Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] defaulted for almost four years on a loan taken from a financial institution, Dr Kofi Amoah wrote on Monday December 13 wrote;



“An important question: Can a person with a bad credit history, unable to service his debt as agreed, be trusted to reform the nation’s entire banking system? Or go on a borrowing spree in the name of our country?'



“Character and sense of judgement are key!” Dr Kofi Amoah wrote on Twitter.



Dr Kofi Amoah comments come after Ghanaian business mogul, Prince Kofi Amoabeng shared details of how it took four years for the current Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to repay a loan from his defunct UT bank.





An important question:



Can a person with a bad credit history, unable to service his debt as agreed, be trusted to reform the nation’s entire banking system? Or go on a borrowing spree in the name of our country?



Character n sense of judgement are key!



https://t.co/854SsVnda2 — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) December 13, 2021