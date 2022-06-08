Can NPP win if 2024 election with Akufo-Addo's slogan 'I shall protect the public purse' – Arthur K asks

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy, alias Arthur K, a stalwart of the governing NPP, has questioned whether the party will be able to win the 2024 general elections if the polls are conducted on how well President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has protected the public purse like his campaign slogan.



According to him, Akufo-Addo's slogan 'I shall protect the public purse' stake in the minds of Ghanaians - hence his victory in the 2016 general elections.



“I hope the elephant stays out of the bush. I have listened to a lot of talks today and I noticed that non of the speakers confessed to any policy failure by our government.



“Without any policy failure, it will seem strange that we would lose our parliamentary majority. The second thing that has frightened me is that I have heard a lot about communication.



“Somebody even said communication and how the NDC lies. Sometimes our people lie too and sometimes what the NDC people are saying is true. When what they are saying is not true, it is actually very easy to disprove it. But let me go to my question.



“His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first inaugural address, what stuck in most people's minds is ‘I shall protect the public purse’ and then he said ‘those who are coming into government to make money will be sourly disappointed.



“In 2024, if just like 2026, the election is decided on protecting the public purse or corruption, honourable Kennedy Agyapong, and Deputy Speaker, are we going to do well if the election is decided on protecting the public purse?” Arthur K asked at a forum organised by NPP USA, Monday, June 6, 2024.