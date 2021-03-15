Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Emmanuel Bruce, Contributor

Campaign to eradicate period poverty outdoored

A photo of Sincerely Ghana Limited

Sincerëly Ghana Limited in collaboration with project BRAVE spearheaded by Tracy Owusu Addo has donated sanitary pads to underprivileged young women in a deprived community in Keta in the Volta Region to mark Women’s month.



This follows similar donations to some head porters, popularly referred to as “Kayayei” across the country and some young women in a deprived community in Prampram.



The donations are being done through the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the company, “Sister-2-Sister” and forms part of the company’s national rollout plan to help end period poverty and educate girls and young women on personal hygiene in the country.



Under the Sister-2-Sister initiative, a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of products by Sincerëly goes towards providing free sanitary pads for girls in deprived areas in Ghana.



Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of Sincerëly Ghana Limited, Mrs Menaye Donkor-Muntari, said it forms part of the company’s commitment to help end period poverty in underprivileged communities in the country.



The objective is to continuously provide quality, affordable sanitary pads as well as menstrual health education in an engaging manner primarily for adolescent and young adult females and mothers from 10 to 50 years.



She noted that period poverty affects women and girls all over the World. It is a global issue affecting women and girls who do not have access to hygienic sanitary products during their menstruation.



Sincerëly’s recent partnership with project BRAVE also ties in to its vision of developing sound business and strategic relationships with valuable partners.



Sincerëly has shown and demonstrated its ability in CSR on Menstruation, building on a multi tier educational marketing outlook and strategy that empowers a generation of men and women who will raise their children with better knowledge and confidence in menstrual health.



"Throughout Africa, one of the main reasons girls skip school is because of the lack of readily available and affordable hygienic feminine products during their menstruation. Being a champion of women’s wellbeing since my teens, I recognise the crippling challenges women face," Mrs Donkor-Muntari said. She added that " we have joined forces with various experts to create a well thought out personal hygiene brand.”