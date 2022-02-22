Camidoh shares an irresistibly good visual of Ghana’s number 1 single 'Sugarcane'

Music of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: George Mensah Britton, Contributor

Camidoh’s visuals for ‘Sugarcane’ premiere today and it couldn’t have been more convenient. ‘Sugarcane’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.



The new clip arrives with an added dose of tenderness for lovers of the audio release. Directed by JWillz, there are shots of the song’s star Camidoh putting on a vocal performance that syncs with the visuals. But there’s more to the inviting experience put out by the Ghanaian vocal talent. There are scenes of a picture-perfect couple to constantly remind you of what ‘Sugarcane’ is all about. However, all this is done subtly and is cute enough to sell you the feeling on offer.



“Sugarcane”, on Monday (February 14), officially became the number 1 song in Ghana after Apple Music published the most streamed songs on its platform in Ghana. While the total number of plays was not disclosed, the song’s audio slide has received more than 6 million streams across the major digital stores.



The Ghanaian musician shared his sweet and irresistibly good offering in 2021 to a thunderous reaction from fans around the country and continues to reign supreme on notable charts and social media. It crossed continental borders after it sparked a TikTok trend with over 180 million views as a result of it being shared multiple times on the platform.



On February 1, Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, King Promise, shared a preview of what appeared to be the remix “SugarCane.” In the video published on his Instagram stories, he’s heard singing an unfamiliar lyric of the song which originally features Nigerian record producer, Phantom. The remix will reportedly feature another guest talent from Nigeria according to close sources