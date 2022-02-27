You are here: HomeNews2022 02 27Article 1478867

Music of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ part of my top 10 playlist – Akon reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

American singer, Akon American singer, Akon

American music mogul and entrepreneur, Akon, has revealed one of the African songs getting the most replays on his top ten (10) playlist.

In a question-and-answer session on Twitter space with social media influencer, KalyJay, on Thursday, February 24, the multi-platinum selling, and award-winning musician disclosed that “Sugarcane” by Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats artist, Camidoh, is currently his favourite song.

In his remarks, he acknowledged Camidoh’s effort in putting up such a masterpiece.

“I have heard that song [sugarcane]. that record is massive,” Akon said. “I have that record. it is one of my top ten records that I play every day.”

Camidoh also disclosed that Akon inspired him to do music. According to him, listening to the award-winning musician frequently gave him the inspiration he needed to pursue a career in music.

“Sugarcane” is currently receiving an overwhelming reception from music lovers worldwide. The song produced by Phantom became the number 1 song in Ghana in February 2022, according to data presented by Apple Music. It was also picked up at number 1 on Audiomack and number 7 on Boomplay Music. It currently sits at number 7 on Shazam’s top 200 global afrobeats charts.

The official video was released on February 17th and has over 400K views. Stream below.


Watch latest episodes of some GhanaWeb TV programmes below:



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment