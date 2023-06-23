You are here: HomeNews2023 06 23Article 1791056

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon rejects planned visit by France's LGBTQ ambassador

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The LGBTQ+ flag | File photo The LGBTQ+ flag | File photo

Cameroon has formally rejected a visit by France’s LGBTQ rights ambassador, with Yaounde stressing that homosexuality was criminalized under existing laws.

Ambassador Jean-Marc Berthon was due to visit the Central African country from 27 June until 1 July to discuss gender rights, the BBC reports.

But foreign minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella in a French language circular sighted by GhanaWeb noted that the government disapproves of the planned visit.

Homosexuality the statement said “qualified as a crime of common law” in Cameroon.

Recently Cameroon's National Communication Council warned the media against promoting homosexual content, the BBC Africa LIVE report added.



SARA