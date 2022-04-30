Calm returns to Yong Dakpemyili after shooting incidents

Regional News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Calm has returned to Yong Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale, as many residents are seen going about their normal activities while some sit in small groups for friendly conversations.



The Ghana News Agency visited Yong Dakpemyili on Saturday afternoon and spotted some Police and Military personnel at various vantage points in the area ostensibly to assure residents of security, and ensure law and order.



Renewed chieftaincy clashes erupted in the area on Friday afternoon of April 29, 2022, resulting in the killing of a resident and injuries to three others.



Mohammed Chimsi, one of the contestants laying claim to the Yong skin, and his wife were among the injured.



The Ghana News Agency gathered that four houses belonging to the feuding factions were set ablaze.



For some time now, two brothers in the Yong Dakpemyili community have been engaging in periodic conflicts over who is the rightful heir to the Yong skin.



The periodic conflicts most of the time, resulted in deaths and destruction of property.