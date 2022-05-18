Calm returns to Nkoranza following clash between police and angry youth

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Correspondence from Bono Region





There is relative calm in the Nkoranza South Municipality following clashes between policemen and some irate youth on Tuesday, May, 17, 2022.



The incident led to the death of one person and injured six others who are currently on admission at Nkoranza St. Theresa's Hospital.



When GhanaWeb visited the Nkoranza township on Wednesday May 18, 2022, residents were going about their normal duties.



Mr Habib Mohammed, the Chief Executive Officer of Island Laundry, had opened his shop and was going about his work.



He revealed that, despite the clashes, the presence of security personnel in the town is enough indication that there is now calm in the community.



"As you can see, I have opened my shop and I am working. After the clashes yesterday, there were fears among the people but that is not the case this morning. There is calm and we pray that it continues".



A trader Madam Yaw Boateng indicated that the action by the youth was borne out of the actions of the police but calm has finally returned and they are doing their usual business.



"It was not easy yesterday but thank God there is calm now and we are selling without any problem. My only problem is that the police officers behind the killing of the people should be brought to book".



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb can report that a high powered police delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General of Administration, of the Ghana Police Service is currently in a crunch meeting with other stakeholders in Nkoranza.



