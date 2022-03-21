Calm returns to Bawku after military reinforcement

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Calm has returned to the Bawku township and its surroundings in the Upper East Region following earlier gunshot incidents that sparked concerns of insecurity in the area.



Gunshots were heard earlier last week prompting the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to beef up security in the town.



Our Regional Correspondent Peter Agengre reports that though some residents have expressed fear, the township is largely peaceful and people are going about their normal business with caution.



Security Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have increased visibility in the area, and the public have been warned not to take the law into their hands.



Meanwhile, ban placed on the wearing of smocks in Bawku and its environs remains.