Calls to dissolve Economic Management Team just political talk - Bawumia's Spokesperson

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minority caucus in Parliament has asked that the ruling government dissolve its Economic Management Team because they have failed to serve its purpose.



They also questioned the ‘loud silence’ of the Vice-President, most especially on economic issues, and derisively said “he has gone comatose.”



Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor, who addressed the media last week, described the government as a "monumental failure."



"We call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Economic Management Team because they have not lived up to expectation. Indeed, if I was the Vice President what I’ll be doing is to tender in my resignation as the Head of the Economic Management Team. This performance has been abysmal, indeed the failure of this government is legendary”.



However, reacting to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described the Minority's comment as just "political talk".



"Dissolution of Economic Management Team just a political talk; that’s not the solution," Dr Gideon Boako said.



According to him, the economic management team has been very active in attending to the country's challenges.



"Every now and then we get emails, proposals from market women, and so on who come to make their case on a particular policy. Some appear before the economic management team and based on various interactions, they forward it (proposals) to cabinet...," he disclosed.



