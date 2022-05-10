Calls to change 1992 Constitution ungrounded – Supreme Court Judge

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Judge says people compare Ghana’s Constitution to other countries and conclude it is broken



Most people have forgotten about the period before the 1992 Constitution – Justice Pwamang



Ghana’s Constitution is broken beyond repair - Hardi Yakubu



Supreme Court Judge, Gabriel Pwamang, has indicated that calls by some factions of the public for a complete change of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana are ungrounded.



According to the Justice of the Supreme Court, there are no serious issues with the Constitution requiring it to be changed completely, 3news.com reports.



He indicated that the Constitution has been good for Ghana since it had averted military overtakes that were rampant before it was drafted.



“Others make calls for a total change of the Constitution as if they have a problem with even the basic structure of the Constitution, including the human rights provisions.



“But it must not be easily forgotten that we framed the 1992 Constitution the way it is on the back of our political experience pre-independence time. So, critics of our Constitution put philosophical principles on democracy propounded in the 18th century and compare our Constitution to those of the other countries and conclude that our Constitution is not democratic.



“However, whiles it is always good to learn from other people’s experiences, we should not underrate the thinking that informed our constitutional structure, which, if it has done nothing for us at all, it has kept us together as one nation without military intervention for 30 years so far,” he is quoted to have said at the 2022 Annual Constitution Week lecture of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).



Some Ghanaians, including the Fighter-General of the Economic Fighters League, Hardi Yakubu, have stated that Ghana needs a new constitution to deepen its democracy and also bring improvement in the livelihood of its citizens.



According to Hardi Yakubu, a new constitution is needed because the current one is completely broken and cannot be repaired.



He added that attempts to review it would only benefit people in power.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







