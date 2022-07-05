Calls for the arrest of driver of a V8 car who used police dispatch to buy burger heighten

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Some social media users are calling the attention of the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to a video that is fast making rounds on especially Twitter.



In the 15-second-long video, the person who took the shot shows him or herself in a V8 vehicle, being chauffeured along some principal streets of Accra (specifically the Shangrila road) and ends at the Burger King branch at Airport.



The video however starts from a location that, upon scrutiny, shows a bit of the Jubilee House in the shot.



The car is however being led by a police dispatch rider, clearing out the road for the V8, even though it is clear there is some level of traffic on the roads it plies.



The video ends with the person taking the video showing off his/her ‘prize’ – a burger from Burger King.



Following the viral nature of the video, many users have been calling for action to be taken, and the ‘culprit’ brought to book.



